In Exercises 27–30, let v = i - 5j and w = -2i + 7j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
||-2v||
In Exercises 27–30, let v = i - 5j and w = -2i + 7j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
||-2v||
In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.
a = 1.4, b = 2.9, A = 142°
In Exercises 25–30, use Heron's formula to find the area of each triangle. Round to the nearest square unit.
a = 11 yards, b = 9 yards, c = 7 yards
In Exercises 31–32, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = -i + 2j
In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.
a = 95, c = 125, A = 49°
In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
3w + 2v