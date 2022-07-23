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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 30
Chapter 4, Problem 30

In Exercises 27–30, let v = i - 5j and w = -2i + 7j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
||-2v||

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1
Identify the given vector \( \mathbf{v} = \mathbf{i} - 5\mathbf{j} \), which can be written in component form as \( \mathbf{v} = (1, -5) \).
Calculate the scalar multiplication of the vector \( \mathbf{v} \) by \( -2 \), which gives \( -2\mathbf{v} = -2(1, -5) = (-2, 10) \).
Recall that the magnitude (or norm) of a vector \( \mathbf{a} = (x, y) \) is given by the formula: \[ \\| \mathbf{a} \\| = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2} \]
Apply the magnitude formula to the vector \( -2\mathbf{v} = (-2, 10) \) by substituting \( x = -2 \) and \( y = 10 \) into the formula: \[ \\| -2\mathbf{v} \\| = \sqrt{(-2)^2 + 10^2} \]
Simplify the expression under the square root to find the magnitude of \( -2\mathbf{v} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Notation and Components

Vectors are represented using unit vectors i and j to denote their components along the x and y axes, respectively. For example, v = i - 5j means the vector has an x-component of 1 and a y-component of -5. Understanding this notation is essential for performing vector operations.
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i & j Notation

Scalar Multiplication of Vectors

Scalar multiplication involves multiplying each component of a vector by a scalar value. For instance, multiplying vector v by -2 results in a new vector with components scaled by -2, changing both magnitude and direction accordingly.
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Multiplying Vectors By Scalars

Magnitude (Norm) of a Vector

The magnitude of a vector is the length or size of the vector, calculated using the Pythagorean theorem as the square root of the sum of the squares of its components. For vector v = (x, y), ||v|| = √(x² + y²). This concept is crucial for finding ||-2v||.
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Finding Magnitude of a Vector
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.

-4w

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.

v = 3i, w = -4j

925
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.

a = 1.4, b = 2.9, A = 142°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–30, use Heron's formula to find the area of each triangle. Round to the nearest square unit.

a = 11 yards, b = 9 yards, c = 7 yards

886
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Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.

a = 95, c = 125, A = 49°

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views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.

3w + 2v

825
views