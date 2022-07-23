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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 29
Chapter 4, Problem 29

In Exercises 25–30, use Heron's formula to find the area of each triangle. Round to the nearest square unit.
a = 11 yards, b = 9 yards, c = 7 yards

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1
Identify the side lengths of the triangle: \(a = 11\) yards, \(b = 9\) yards, and \(c = 7\) yards.
Calculate the semi-perimeter \(s\) of the triangle using the formula: \(s = \frac{a + b + c}{2}\).
Substitute the values of \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) into the semi-perimeter formula to find \(s\).
Apply Heron's formula to find the area \(A\) of the triangle: \(A = \sqrt{s(s - a)(s - b)(s - c)}\).
Substitute the values of \(s\), \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) into Heron's formula and simplify under the square root to find the area, then round to the nearest square unit.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heron's Formula

Heron's formula calculates the area of a triangle when the lengths of all three sides are known. It uses the semi-perimeter, s = (a + b + c) / 2, and the area is found by √[s(s - a)(s - b)(s - c)]. This method avoids needing the height or angles.
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Quadratic Formula

Semi-perimeter of a Triangle

The semi-perimeter is half the perimeter of a triangle, calculated as s = (a + b + c) / 2. It is a key intermediate value in Heron's formula, simplifying the area calculation by incorporating all three side lengths into one term.
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30-60-90 Triangles

Rounding and Units in Measurement

After calculating the area, it is important to round the result to the nearest whole number as specified. Additionally, the units of the area are the square of the side length units (e.g., square yards), reflecting the two-dimensional nature of area.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.

v = 3i, w = -4i

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.

-4w

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.

v = 3i, w = -4j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 27–30, let v = i - 5j and w = -2i + 7j. Find each specified vector or scalar.

||-2v||

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.

a = 7, b = 28, A = 12°

685
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.

a = 95, c = 125, A = 49°

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