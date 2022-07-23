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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 32
Chapter 4, Problem 32

In Exercises 31–32, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = -i + 2j

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Identify the given vector \( \mathbf{v} = -\mathbf{i} + 2\mathbf{j} \), which can be written in component form as \( \mathbf{v} = (-1, 2) \).
Calculate the magnitude (length) of the vector \( \mathbf{v} \) using the formula: \[ \text{magnitude} = ||\mathbf{v}|| = \sqrt{(-1)^2 + 2^2} \]
Simplify the expression under the square root to find the magnitude: \[ ||\mathbf{v}|| = \sqrt{1 + 4} \]
Find the unit vector \( \mathbf{u} \) by dividing each component of \( \mathbf{v} \) by its magnitude: \[ \mathbf{u} = \left( \frac{-1}{||\mathbf{v}||}, \frac{2}{||\mathbf{v}||} \right) \]
Express the unit vector in terms of \( \mathbf{i} \) and \( \mathbf{j} \) as: \[ \mathbf{u} = \frac{-1}{||\mathbf{v}||} \mathbf{i} + \frac{2}{||\mathbf{v}||} \mathbf{j} \]

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Direction

The direction of a vector is the orientation it points to in space, independent of its length. Two vectors have the same direction if one is a scalar multiple of the other. Understanding direction helps in finding a unit vector that points the same way as the original vector.
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Finding Direction of a Vector

Magnitude of a Vector

The magnitude (or length) of a vector is the distance from the origin to the point represented by the vector. It is calculated using the Pythagorean theorem as the square root of the sum of the squares of its components. Magnitude is essential for normalizing a vector to unit length.
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Finding Magnitude of a Vector

Unit Vector

A unit vector has a magnitude of exactly one and indicates direction only. To find a unit vector in the same direction as a given vector, divide each component of the vector by its magnitude. This process is called normalization and preserves direction while standardizing length.
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Unit Vector in the Direction of a Given Vector
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.

3v - 4w

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.

v = 3i, w = -4j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–32, two sides and an angle (SSA) of a triangle are given. Determine whether the given measurements produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle at all. Solve each triangle that results. Round to the nearest tenth and the nearest degree for sides and angles, respectively.

a = 1.4, b = 2.9, A = 142°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 33–38, find the area of the triangle having the given measurements. Round to the nearest square unit.

A = 22°, b = 20 feet, c = 50 feet

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w. v = 3i - 2j, w = i - j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.

3w + 2v

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