Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
3v - 4w
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In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
3v - 4w
In Exercises 23–32, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 3i, w = -4j
In Exercises 27–30, let v = i - 5j and w = -2i + 7j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
||-2v||
In Exercises 33–38, find projᵥᵥ v. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂, where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w. v = 3i - 2j, w = i - j
In Exercises 31–32, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = -i + 2j
In Exercises 21–38, let u = 2i - 5j, v = -3i + 7j, and w = -i - 6j. Find each specified vector or scalar.
3w + 2v