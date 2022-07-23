Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i - 10j
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In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i - 10j
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 4i - 2j
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 3i - 2j
In Exercises 45–46, find the area of the triangle with the given vertices. Round to the nearest square unit. (-2, -3), (-2, 2), (2, 1)
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v. v = i + j
In Exercises 43–44, find the angle, in degrees, between v and w.
v = 2 cos(4π/3) i + 2 sin(4π/3) j, w = 3 cos(3π/2) i + 3 sin(3π/2) j