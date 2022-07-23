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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 44
Chapter 4, Problem 44

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.


v = 4i - 2j

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Identify the given vector \( \mathbf{v} = 4\mathbf{i} - 2\mathbf{j} \). This means the vector has components \( (4, -2) \).
Calculate the magnitude (length) of the vector \( \mathbf{v} \) using the formula: \[ \|\mathbf{v}\| = \sqrt{(4)^2 + (-2)^2} \]
Simplify the expression under the square root to find the magnitude: \[ \|\mathbf{v}\| = \sqrt{16 + 4} \]
Find the unit vector \( \mathbf{u} \) in the same direction as \( \mathbf{v} \) by dividing each component of \( \mathbf{v} \) by its magnitude: \[ \mathbf{u} = \left( \frac{4}{\|\mathbf{v}\|}, \frac{-2}{\|\mathbf{v}\|} \right) \]
Express the unit vector in terms of the standard unit vectors \( \mathbf{i} \) and \( \mathbf{j} \): \[ \mathbf{u} = \frac{4}{\|\mathbf{v}\|} \mathbf{i} - \frac{2}{\|\mathbf{v}\|} \mathbf{j} \]

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Components

A vector in two dimensions can be expressed in terms of its components along the x and y axes, typically written as v = ai + bj, where a and b are scalar values. Understanding these components is essential for operations like finding magnitude and direction.
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Position Vectors & Component Form

Magnitude of a Vector

The magnitude (or length) of a vector v = ai + bj is calculated using the Pythagorean theorem as √(a² + b²). This scalar value represents the distance from the origin to the point defined by the vector components.
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Finding Magnitude of a Vector

Unit Vector

A unit vector has a magnitude of 1 and points in the same direction as the original vector. It is found by dividing each component of the vector by its magnitude, effectively normalizing the vector without changing its direction.
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Unit Vector in the Direction of a Given Vector
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i - 10j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.

v = 3i - 2j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v. v = i + j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 43–44, find the angle, in degrees, between v and w.

v = 2 cos(4π/3) i + 2 sin(4π/3) j, w = 3 cos(3π/2) i + 3 sin(3π/2) j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 43–44, use the given measurements to solve the following triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. a = 400, b = 300

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–42, find a to the nearest tenth.

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