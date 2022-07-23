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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 43
Chapter 4, Problem 43

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 3i - 2j

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Identify the given vector \( \mathbf{v} = 3\mathbf{i} - 2\mathbf{j} \). This means the vector components are \( (3, -2) \).
Calculate the magnitude (length) of the vector \( \mathbf{v} \) using the formula: \[ \\|\mathbf{v}\\| = \sqrt{(3)^2 + (-2)^2} = \sqrt{9 + 4} \]
Simplify the expression under the square root to find the magnitude: \[ \\|\mathbf{v}\\| = \sqrt{13} \]
To find the unit vector in the same direction as \( \mathbf{v} \), divide each component of \( \mathbf{v} \) by its magnitude: \[ \mathbf{u} = \left( \frac{3}{\\|\mathbf{v}\\|}, \frac{-2}{\\|\mathbf{v}\\|} \right) \]
Write the unit vector explicitly as: \[ \mathbf{u} = \left( \frac{3}{\sqrt{13}}, -\frac{2}{\sqrt{13}} \right) \] which is the vector with length 1 pointing in the same direction as \( \mathbf{v} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Components and Notation

A vector in two dimensions can be expressed using unit vectors i and j, representing the x and y directions respectively. For example, v = 3i - 2j means the vector has an x-component of 3 and a y-component of -2. Understanding this notation is essential for manipulating and analyzing vectors.
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i & j Notation

Magnitude of a Vector

The magnitude (or length) of a vector v = ai + bj is found using the Pythagorean theorem: |v| = √(a² + b²). This scalar value represents the distance from the origin to the point defined by the vector components and is crucial for normalizing vectors.
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Finding Magnitude of a Vector

Unit Vector and Normalization

A unit vector has a magnitude of 1 and points in the same direction as the original vector. To find it, divide each component of the vector by its magnitude. This process, called normalization, produces a vector that preserves direction but standardizes length.
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Unit Vector in the Direction of a Given Vector
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 45–50, determine whether v and w are parallel, orthogonal, or neither. v = 3i - 5j, w = 6i - 10j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.


v = 4i - 2j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 43–44, find the angle, in degrees, between v and w.

v = 2 cos(4π/3) i + 2 sin(4π/3) j, w = 3 cos(3π/2) i + 3 sin(3π/2) j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 42–43, find projᵥᵥv. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂ where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w.

v = -2i + 5j, w = 5i + 4j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 43–44, use the given measurements to solve the following triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. a = 400, b = 300

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–42, find a to the nearest tenth.

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