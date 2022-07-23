Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 4i - 2j
523
views
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 4i - 2j
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 3i - 2j
In Exercises 45–46, find the area of the triangle with the given vertices. Round to the nearest square unit. (-2, -3), (-2, 2), (2, 1)
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v. v = i + j
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = i - j
In Exercises 43–44, use the given measurements to solve the following triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree. a = 400, b = 300