Textbook Question
Let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.
P₁ = (-1, 6), P₂ = (7, -5)
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Let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.
P₁ = (-1, 6), P₂ = (7, -5)
The magnitude and direction angle of v are ||v|| = 12 and θ = 60°. Express v in terms of i and j.
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = -5j
In Exercises 5–12, sketch each vector as a position vector and find its magnitude. v = 3i + j
In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Find ||v||.