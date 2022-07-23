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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 4.18
Chapter 4, Problem 4.18

Let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.


P₁ = (-1, 6), P₂ = (7, -5)

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Identify the coordinates of the initial point P₁ and the terminal point P₂. Here, P₁ = (-1, 6) and P₂ = (7, -5).
To find the vector \( \mathbf{v} \) from P₁ to P₂, calculate the difference between the corresponding coordinates of P₂ and P₁.
Subtract the x-coordinate of P₁ from the x-coordinate of P₂ to find the i-component: \( 7 - (-1) \).
Subtract the y-coordinate of P₁ from the y-coordinate of P₂ to find the j-component: \( -5 - 6 \).
Express the vector \( \mathbf{v} \) in terms of \( \mathbf{i} \) and \( \mathbf{j} \) using the components calculated: \( \mathbf{v} = (7 - (-1))\mathbf{i} + (-5 - 6)\mathbf{j} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vectors

A vector is a mathematical object that has both magnitude and direction. In a two-dimensional space, a vector can be represented as an ordered pair of coordinates, indicating its position relative to a reference point. The vector from point P₁ to point P₂ can be calculated by subtracting the coordinates of P₁ from those of P₂.
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Introduction to Vectors

Unit Vectors i and j

In the Cartesian coordinate system, the unit vectors i and j represent the directions along the x-axis and y-axis, respectively. The vector i is typically represented as (1, 0), while j is represented as (0, 1). When expressing a vector in terms of i and j, we decompose it into its horizontal and vertical components, allowing for a clearer understanding of its direction and magnitude.
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i & j Notation

Vector Components

Vector components are the projections of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system. For a vector v from P₁ to P₂, the components can be found by calculating the difference in the x-coordinates and the y-coordinates of the points. This results in a vector expressed as v = (x-component)i + (y-component)j, which simplifies the analysis of the vector's direction and length.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.

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Textbook Question

Let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.


P₁ = (2, -5), P₂ = (-6, 6)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Is u = v? Explain.

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Textbook Question

The magnitude and direction angle of v are ||v|| = 12 and θ = 60°. Express v in terms of i and j.

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Textbook Question

If P₁ = (-2, 3), P₂ = (-1, 5), and v is the vector from P₁ to P₂, Write v in terms of i and j.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.

v = -5j

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