Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 4.40
Chapter 4, Problem 4.40

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = -5j

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given vector \( \mathbf{v} = -5\mathbf{j} \). This means the vector points in the negative y-direction with a magnitude of 5.
Recall that the unit vector \( \mathbf{u} \) in the direction of \( \mathbf{v} \) is found by dividing \( \mathbf{v} \) by its magnitude \( \|\mathbf{v}\| \). The formula is: \[ \mathbf{u} = \frac{\mathbf{v}}{\|\mathbf{v}\|} \]
Calculate the magnitude of \( \mathbf{v} \). Since \( \mathbf{v} = 0\mathbf{i} - 5\mathbf{j} \), the magnitude is: \[ \|\mathbf{v}\| = \sqrt{0^2 + (-5)^2} = \sqrt{25} \]
Divide each component of \( \mathbf{v} \) by the magnitude \( \|\mathbf{v}\| \) to get the unit vector components: \[ \mathbf{u} = \left( \frac{0}{\|\mathbf{v}\|}, \frac{-5}{\|\mathbf{v}\|} \right) \]
Write the unit vector \( \mathbf{u} \) in terms of the unit vectors \( \mathbf{i} \) and \( \mathbf{j} \) using the components found in the previous step.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Direction

The direction of a vector is the orientation in space it points to, regardless of its magnitude. Two vectors have the same direction if one is a scalar multiple of the other. Understanding direction helps in finding unit vectors that preserve this orientation.
Recommended video:
05:13
Finding Direction of a Vector

Magnitude of a Vector

The magnitude (or length) of a vector is the distance from the origin to the point represented by the vector. It is calculated using the Pythagorean theorem for components. Magnitude is essential for normalizing a vector to find its unit vector.
Recommended video:
04:44
Finding Magnitude of a Vector

Unit Vector

A unit vector has a magnitude of exactly one and points in a specific direction. To find a unit vector in the same direction as a given vector, divide the vector by its magnitude. This process normalizes the vector, preserving direction but standardizing length.
Recommended video:
04:04
Unit Vector in the Direction of a Given Vector
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.

456
views
Textbook Question

Let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.


P₁ = (-1, 6), P₂ = (7, -5)

446
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–8, each expression is the right side of the formula for cos (α - β) with particular values for α and β. b. Write the expression as the cosine of an angle.cos 50° cos 20° + sin 50° sin 20°
790
views
Textbook Question

The magnitude and direction angle of v are ||v|| = 12 and θ = 60°. Express v in terms of i and j.

461
views
Textbook Question

If P₁ = (-2, 3), P₂ = (-1, 5), and v is the vector from P₁ to P₂, Write v in terms of i and j.

869
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Find ||v||.

864
views