Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
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In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.
Let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.
P₁ = (-1, 6), P₂ = (7, -5)
The magnitude and direction angle of v are ||v|| = 12 and θ = 60°. Express v in terms of i and j.
If P₁ = (-2, 3), P₂ = (-1, 5), and v is the vector from P₁ to P₂, Write v in terms of i and j.
In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Find ||v||.