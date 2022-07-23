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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 4.33
Chapter 4, Problem 4.33

The magnitude and direction angle of v are ||v|| = 12 and θ = 60°. Express v in terms of i and j.

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Recall that a vector \( \mathbf{v} \) in two dimensions can be expressed in terms of the unit vectors \( \mathbf{i} \) and \( \mathbf{j} \) as \( \mathbf{v} = v_x \mathbf{i} + v_y \mathbf{j} \), where \( v_x \) and \( v_y \) are the components of \( \mathbf{v} \) along the x-axis and y-axis respectively.
Use the magnitude \( ||\mathbf{v}|| = 12 \) and the direction angle \( \theta = 60^\circ \) to find the components. The x-component is given by \( v_x = ||\mathbf{v}|| \cos \theta \).
Similarly, the y-component is given by \( v_y = ||\mathbf{v}|| \sin \theta \).
Substitute the known values into the component formulas: \( v_x = 12 \cos 60^\circ \) and \( v_y = 12 \sin 60^\circ \).
Write the vector \( \mathbf{v} \) in terms of \( \mathbf{i} \) and \( \mathbf{j} \) as \( \mathbf{v} = v_x \mathbf{i} + v_y \mathbf{j} \) using the components found.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Magnitude and Direction

A vector's magnitude represents its length or size, while the direction angle indicates the angle it makes with the positive x-axis. Together, these define the vector's position in the plane, allowing conversion between polar and rectangular forms.
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Finding Components from Direction and Magnitude

Unit Vectors i and j

Unit vectors i and j represent the standard basis vectors along the x-axis and y-axis, respectively. Expressing a vector in terms of i and j means breaking it down into horizontal and vertical components.
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i & j Notation

Conversion from Polar to Rectangular Coordinates

To express a vector given by magnitude and angle in terms of i and j, use trigonometric functions: the x-component is magnitude times cosine of the angle, and the y-component is magnitude times sine of the angle.
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Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, solve each triangle. Round lengths of sides to the nearest tenth and angle measures to the nearest degree.

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Textbook Question

Let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.


P₁ = (2, -5), P₂ = (-6, 6)

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Textbook Question

Let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.


P₁ = (-1, 6), P₂ = (7, -5)

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Textbook Question

If P₁ = (-2, 3), P₂ = (-1, 5), and v is the vector from P₁ to P₂, Write v in terms of i and j.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.

v = -5j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Find ||v||.

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