In Exercises 1–3, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ 2√−49 + 3√−64
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 3
Chapter 5, Problem 3
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = t² + 1, y = 5 − t³; t = 2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given parametric equations: \(x = t^{2} + 1\) and \(y = 5 - t^{3}\), and the parameter value \(t = 2\).
Substitute the given value of \(t\) into the equation for \(x\): calculate \(x = (2)^{2} + 1\).
Substitute the given value of \(t\) into the equation for \(y\): calculate \(y = 5 - (2)^{3}\).
Simplify the expressions obtained for \(x\) and \(y\) to find their numerical values.
Write the coordinates of the point on the curve as \((x, y)\) using the values found in the previous step.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parametric Equations
Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, usually denoted as t. Instead of y as a function of x, both x and y depend on t, allowing the description of more complex curves and motions.
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Parameterizing Equations
Substitution of Parameter Values
To find a specific point on a parametric curve, substitute the given parameter value into the parametric equations. This yields the corresponding x and y coordinates, pinpointing the exact location on the curve for that parameter.
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Eliminating the Parameter
Coordinate Calculation
After substitution, calculate the numerical values of x and y by performing the indicated arithmetic operations. This step converts the parametric form into explicit coordinates, enabling visualization or further analysis of the point on the plane.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates
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