Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–3, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ 2√−49 + 3√−64
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In Exercises 1–3, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ 2√−49 + 3√−64
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = t² + 1, y = 5 − t³; t = 2
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (3 + 2i) − (5 − 7i)
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form.
2+3i / 2+i
_ Write −√3 + i in polar form.
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (3 − 4i)²