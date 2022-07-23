Textbook Question
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. (1 + i)⁵
571
views
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. (1 + i)⁵
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√3² − 4 ⋅ 2 ⋅ 5
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [2(cos 40° + i sin 40°)]³
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form.
2+3i / 2+i
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (3 − 4i)²
In Exercises 53–56, find two different sets of parametric equations for each rectangular equation. y = x² + 4