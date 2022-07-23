In Exercises 1–10, indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, 225°)
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 2
Chapter 5, Problem 2
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 7 − 4t, y = 5 + 6t; t = 1
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1
Identify the given parametric equations: \(x = 7 - 4t\) and \(y = 5 + 6t\), and the given parameter value \(t = 1\).
Substitute the value of \(t = 1\) into the equation for \(x\): calculate \(x = 7 - 4 \times 1\).
Substitute the value of \(t = 1\) into the equation for \(y\): calculate \(y = 5 + 6 \times 1\).
Simplify both expressions to find the numerical values of \(x\) and \(y\) at \(t = 1\).
Write the coordinates of the point on the curve as \((x, y)\) using the values found in the previous step.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parametric Equations
Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, usually denoted as t. Instead of y as a function of x, both x and y depend on t, allowing the description of more complex curves and motions.
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Substitution of Parameter Values
To find a specific point on a parametric curve, substitute the given parameter value into the parametric equations. This yields the corresponding x and y coordinates, pinpointing the exact location on the curve for that parameter.
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Coordinate Plane and Points
The coordinate plane is a two-dimensional space defined by x (horizontal) and y (vertical) axes. Points are represented as ordered pairs (x, y), which locate positions on the plane. Understanding this helps interpret the results of parametric equations.
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