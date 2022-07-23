In Exercises 1–3, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ 2√−49 + 3√−64
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (3 + 2i) − (5 − 7i)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Complex Numbers and Standard Form
Addition and Subtraction of Complex Numbers
Imaginary Unit i and Its Properties
In Exercises 1–10, indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (−3, 5π/4)
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 7 − 4t, y = 5 + 6t; t = 1
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = t² + 1, y = 5 − t³; t = 2
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = t² + 3, y = 6 − t³; t = 2
In Exercises 1–3, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 5 / 2−i