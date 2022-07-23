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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 1
Chapter 5, Problem 1

In Exercises 1–10, indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, 225°)

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1
Recall that polar coordinates are given in the form \((r, \theta)\), where \(r\) is the distance from the origin and \(\theta\) is the angle measured counterclockwise from the positive x-axis.
Identify the given coordinates: \(r = 3\) and \(\theta = 225^\circ\).
Convert the angle \(225^\circ\) to radians if needed, or understand its position on the unit circle. Since \(225^\circ\) is in the third quadrant (between \(180^\circ\) and \(270^\circ\)), the point lies diagonally down-left from the origin.
Plot the point by moving 3 units from the origin in the direction of \(225^\circ\). This means moving 3 units into the third quadrant along the line that makes a \(225^\circ\) angle with the positive x-axis.
Compare the plotted point with points A, B, C, and D on the graph to determine which one matches the location of \((3, 225^\circ)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates System

Polar coordinates represent points in a plane using a distance from the origin (radius) and an angle measured from the positive x-axis. Each point is given as (r, θ), where r is the radius and θ is the angle in degrees or radians.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Angle Measurement and Quadrants

Angles in polar coordinates are measured counterclockwise from the positive x-axis. Understanding which quadrant an angle lies in helps locate the point; for example, 225° lies in the third quadrant, where both x and y coordinates are negative.
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Quadratic Formula

Plotting Points from Polar to Cartesian Coordinates

To plot a polar point on a Cartesian graph, convert (r, θ) to (x, y) using x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ. This conversion helps identify the exact location of the point on the graph and match it to labeled points A, B, C, or D.
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Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular
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