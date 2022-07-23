Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (7 + 2i) + (1 − 4i)
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In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (7 + 2i) + (1 − 4i)
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 7 − 4t, y = 5 + 6t; t = 1
In Exercises 1–3, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (6 − 7i)(2 + 5i)
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (8 − 3i) − (17 − 7i)
In Exercises 1–3, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 5 / 2−i
In Exercises 1–10, plot each complex number and find its absolute value. z = 4i