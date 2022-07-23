In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (−2, 7π/6) (−2, −5π/6)
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 30
Chapter 5, Problem 30
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√−196
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1
Recognize that the expression involves the square root of a negative number, which means we are dealing with imaginary numbers in the complex number system.
Recall the definition of the imaginary unit: \(i = \sqrt{-1}\), so \(\sqrt{-a} = i\sqrt{a}\) for any positive real number \(a\).
Rewrite the expression \(\sqrt{-196}\) as \(\sqrt{-1 \times 196}\), which can be separated into \(\sqrt{-1} \times \sqrt{196}\).
Substitute \(\sqrt{-1}\) with \(i\) and simplify \(\sqrt{196}\) by finding its positive square root.
Express the final answer in standard form for complex numbers, which is \(a + bi\), where \(a\) and \(b\) are real numbers.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Imaginary Numbers
Imaginary numbers extend the real number system by including the square root of negative one, denoted as i. This allows for the definition of the square root of negative numbers, such as √−196, which can be expressed as a multiple of i.
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Simplifying Square Roots
Simplifying square roots involves factoring the radicand into perfect squares and other factors. For example, √196 is simplified to 14 because 196 is 14 squared. This process helps in rewriting expressions in their simplest form.
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Standard Form of Complex Numbers
The standard form of a complex number is a + bi, where a and b are real numbers and i is the imaginary unit. Writing results in this form clearly separates the real and imaginary parts, which is essential for further operations and interpretations.
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