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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 30
Chapter 5, Problem 30

In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (−2, 7π/6) (−2, −5π/6)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a point in polar coordinates is given as \((r, \theta)\), where \(r\) is the radius (distance from the origin) and \(\theta\) is the angle measured from the positive x-axis.
Recall that changing the angle by adding or subtracting multiples of \(2\pi\) (full rotations) does not change the location of the point because angles are periodic with period \(2\pi\).
Note that changing the radius \(r\) to its negative value \(-r\) and adding \(\pi\) to the angle \(\theta\) also represents the same point, because moving in the opposite direction by \(\pi\) radians lands you at the same location.
For the point \((-2, \frac{7\pi}{6})\), check if representations like \((2, \frac{7\pi}{6} + \pi)\) or \((r, \theta + 2k\pi)\) (where \(k\) is an integer) keep the point unchanged.
Similarly, for the point \((-2, -\frac{5\pi}{6})\), apply the same rules: adding multiples of \(2\pi\) to the angle or changing \(r\) to \(-r\) and adding \(\pi\) to the angle to find equivalent representations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates and Point Representation

Polar coordinates represent points using a radius and an angle (r, θ). The radius indicates the distance from the origin, and the angle specifies the direction from the positive x-axis. Understanding how points are plotted in this system is essential to analyze transformations that affect their location.
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Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular

Equivalent Representations in Polar Coordinates

A single point in polar coordinates can have multiple representations due to angle periodicity and sign changes in radius. For example, adding or subtracting 2π to the angle or negating the radius while adjusting the angle by π results in the same point. Recognizing these equivalences helps identify which transformations preserve the point's location.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Effect of Angle and Radius Transformations on Point Location

Changing the angle by multiples of 2π or adjusting the radius and angle simultaneously can alter or preserve a point's position. Understanding how these transformations affect the coordinates allows one to determine which representations maintain the original point's location and which do not.
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Graphs of Shifted and Reflected Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.


√−196

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 27–36, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 8(cos 7π/4 + i sin 7π/4)

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In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ___ √−49

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ____ √−108

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞. x = 1 + 3 cos t, y = 2 + 3 sin t; 0 ≤ t < 2π

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (2, − 3π/4) (2, − 7π/4)

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