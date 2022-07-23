In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√−196
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√−196
In Exercises 27–36, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 8(cos 7π/4 + i sin 7π/4)
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ___ √−49
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ____ √−108
In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞. x = 1 + 3 cos t, y = 2 + 3 sin t; 0 ≤ t < 2π
In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (2, − 3π/4) (2, − 7π/4)