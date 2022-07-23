In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (−2, 7π/6) (−2, −5π/6)
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ___ √−49
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Key Concepts
Imaginary Numbers
Simplifying Square Roots of Negative Numbers
Standard Form of Complex Numbers
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√−196
In Exercises 25–29, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. (−2 − 2i)⁵
In Exercises 25–29, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. _ (1−i√3)²
In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞. x = 1 + 3 cos t, y = 2 + 3 sin t; 0 ≤ t < 2π
In Exercises 27–32, select the representations that do not change the location of the given point. (2, − 3π/4) (2, − 7π/4)