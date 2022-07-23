In Exercises 35–44, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = cos θ/2
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ____________ √1² − 4 ⋅ 0.5 ⋅ 5
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Key Concepts
Order of Operations
Square Root and Radicals
Standard Form of a Number
In Exercises 27–36, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 20(cos 205° + i sin 205°)
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ √−64 − √−25
In Exercises 37–44, find the product of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form. z₁ = 6(cos 20° + i sin 20°) z₂ = 5(cos 50° + i sin 50°)
In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞.
x = 5 sec t, y = 3 tan t
In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex fifth roots of −1 − i