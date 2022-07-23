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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 35
Chapter 5, Problem 35

In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex fifth roots of −1 − i

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Express the complex number \(-1 - i\) in polar (trigonometric) form. To do this, find the modulus \(r\) and the argument \(\theta\). The modulus is given by \(r = \sqrt{(-1)^2 + (-1)^2} = \sqrt{2}\).
Calculate the argument \(\theta\) using \(\tan \theta = \frac{\text{Imaginary part}}{\text{Real part}} = \frac{-1}{-1} = 1\). Since the point \((-1, -1)\) lies in the third quadrant, adjust \(\theta\) accordingly to \(\theta = \pi + \frac{\pi}{4} = \frac{5\pi}{4}\).
Use De Moivre's Theorem to find the fifth roots. The general formula for the \(n\)th roots of a complex number \(r(\cos \theta + i \sin \theta)\) is \[ z_k = r^{1/n} \left( \cos \left( \frac{\theta + 2k\pi}{n} \right) + i \sin \left( \frac{\theta + 2k\pi}{n} \right) \right) \] where \(k = 0, 1, 2, ..., n-1\).
Substitute \(r = \sqrt{2}\), \(\theta = \frac{5\pi}{4}\), and \(n = 5\) into the formula to get each root \(z_k\): \[ z_k = (\sqrt{2})^{1/5} \left( \cos \left( \frac{5\pi/4 + 2k\pi}{5} \right) + i \sin \left( \frac{5\pi/4 + 2k\pi}{5} \right) \right) \] for \(k = 0, 1, 2, 3, 4\).
Convert each root from polar form back to rectangular form by calculating \(x = r^{1/5} \cos \left( \frac{5\pi/4 + 2k\pi}{5} \right)\) and \(y = r^{1/5} \sin \left( \frac{5\pi/4 + 2k\pi}{5} \right)\). Write each root as \(x + iy\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers in Rectangular and Polar Form

Complex numbers can be expressed in rectangular form as a + bi, where a and b are real numbers, and i is the imaginary unit. Alternatively, they can be represented in polar form as r(cos θ + i sin θ), where r is the magnitude and θ is the argument (angle). Converting between these forms is essential for finding roots of complex numbers.
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Converting Complex Numbers from Polar to Rectangular Form

De Moivre's Theorem

De Moivre's theorem states that for a complex number in polar form, raising it to the nth power corresponds to raising the magnitude to the nth power and multiplying the angle by n. Conversely, to find nth roots, one takes the nth root of the magnitude and divides the angle by n, adding multiples of 2π/n to find all roots.
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Powers Of Complex Numbers In Polar Form (DeMoivre's Theorem)

Finding All nth Roots of a Complex Number

The nth roots of a complex number are found by expressing the number in polar form, then calculating the nth root of its magnitude and dividing its argument by n. All distinct roots are obtained by adding integer multiples of 2π/n to the argument. Finally, roots are converted back to rectangular form for the answer.
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Complex Roots
Related Practice
Textbook Question

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In Exercises 27–36, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 20(cos 205° + i sin 205°)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞.


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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞.


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Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ____________ √1² − 4 ⋅ 0.5 ⋅ 5

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