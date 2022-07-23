In Exercises 35–44, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = cos θ/2
In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex fifth roots of −1 − i
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Key Concepts
Complex Numbers in Rectangular and Polar Form
De Moivre's Theorem
Finding All nth Roots of a Complex Number
In Exercises 27–36, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 20(cos 205° + i sin 205°)
In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞.
x = 2 + 4 cos t, y = −1 + 3 sin t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π
In Exercises 37–44, find the product of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form. z₁ = 6(cos 20° + i sin 20°) z₂ = 5(cos 50° + i sin 50°)
In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞.
x = 5 sec t, y = 3 tan t
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ____________ √1² − 4 ⋅ 0.5 ⋅ 5