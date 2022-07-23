Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√3² − 4 ⋅ 2 ⋅ 5
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In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√3² − 4 ⋅ 2 ⋅ 5
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form.
2+3i / 2+i
_ Write −√3 + i in polar form.
In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.
Ellipse: Center: (−2,3); Vertices: 5 units to the left and right of the center; Endpoints of Minor Axis: 2 units above and below the center
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (3 − 4i)²
In Exercises 53–56, find two different sets of parametric equations for each rectangular equation. y = x² + 4