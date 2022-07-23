For the second set, choose a different parameterization. For example, let \(t\) represent \(y\). From the original equation, solve for \(x\) in terms of \(y\): \(x = \pm \sqrt{y - 4}\). To avoid ambiguity, pick one branch, say the positive root, and set \(y = t\). Then, \(x = \sqrt{t - 4}\). So the second set is \(x = \sqrt{t - 4}\), \(y = t\), with the domain \(t \geq 4\).