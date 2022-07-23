In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation. r = 8
In Exercises 53–56, find two different sets of parametric equations for each rectangular equation. y = x² + 4
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Key Concepts
Rectangular and Parametric Equations
Parametrization Techniques
Quadratic Functions and Their Graphs
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. (1 + i)⁵
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√3² − 4 ⋅ 2 ⋅ 5
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [2(cos 40° + i sin 40°)]³
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form.
2+3i / 2+i
In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.
Ellipse: Center: (−2,3); Vertices: 5 units to the left and right of the center; Endpoints of Minor Axis: 2 units above and below the center