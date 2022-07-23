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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5.5.55
Chapter 5, Problem 5.5.55

In Exercises 53–56, find two different sets of parametric equations for each rectangular equation. y = x² + 4

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Recognize that the given rectangular equation is a parabola: \(y = x^{2} + 4\). Our goal is to express both \(x\) and \(y\) in terms of a parameter \(t\) to form parametric equations.
For the first set of parametric equations, let the parameter \(t\) represent \(x\). So, set \(x = t\). Then, substitute \(t\) into the original equation to find \(y\): \(y = t^{2} + 4\). Thus, the first set is \(x = t\), \(y = t^{2} + 4\).
For the second set, choose a different parameterization. For example, let \(t\) represent \(y\). From the original equation, solve for \(x\) in terms of \(y\): \(x = \pm \sqrt{y - 4}\). To avoid ambiguity, pick one branch, say the positive root, and set \(y = t\). Then, \(x = \sqrt{t - 4}\). So the second set is \(x = \sqrt{t - 4}\), \(y = t\), with the domain \(t \geq 4\).
Alternatively, for the second set, you can introduce a trigonometric parameterization by letting \(x = 2 \tan t\). Substitute into the original equation: \(y = (2 \tan t)^{2} + 4 = 4 \tan^{2} t + 4\). So the parametric equations become \(x = 2 \tan t\), \(y = 4 \tan^{2} t + 4\), where \(t\) is in the domain where \(\tan t\) is defined.
Summarize that parametric equations are flexible and can be chosen by assigning the parameter to either \(x\), \(y\), or a function of \(t\), then expressing the other variable accordingly to satisfy the original rectangular equation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rectangular and Parametric Equations

A rectangular equation relates x and y directly, while parametric equations express both x and y as functions of a third variable, usually t. Converting between these forms allows for different representations of the same curve, useful in analyzing motion or graphing.
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Parameterizing Equations

Parametrization Techniques

Parametrization involves choosing a parameter t and expressing x and y in terms of t to satisfy the original equation. Common methods include letting x = t and solving for y, or using trigonometric or polynomial functions to create alternative parameter sets.
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Quadratic Functions and Their Graphs

The given equation y = x² + 4 is a parabola shifted upward by 4 units. Understanding the shape and properties of quadratic functions helps in selecting appropriate parametric forms that trace the curve accurately.
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Related Practice
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In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation. r = 8

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. (1 + i)⁵

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In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.


√3² − 4 ⋅ 2 ⋅ 5

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In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [2(cos 40° + i sin 40°)]³

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In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form.


2+3i / 2+i

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.


Ellipse: Center: (−2,3); Vertices: 5 units to the left and right of the center; Endpoints of Minor Axis: 2 units above and below the center

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