In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (7 + 8i)(7 − 8i)
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. (1 + i)⁵
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Key Concepts
DeMoivre's Theorem
Conversion between Rectangular and Polar Forms
Rectangular Form of Complex Numbers
In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation. r = 8
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√3² − 4 ⋅ 2 ⋅ 5
In Exercises 53–58, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ 5√(−16) + 3√(−81)
In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.
Ellipse: Center: (−2,3); Vertices: 5 units to the left and right of the center; Endpoints of Minor Axis: 2 units above and below the center
In Exercises 53–56, find two different sets of parametric equations for each rectangular equation. y = x² + 4