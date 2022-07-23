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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5.33
Chapter 5, Problem 5.33

In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.


√3² − 4 ⋅ 2 ⋅ 5

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1
Identify the expression given: \(\sqrt{3}^2 - 4 \cdot 2 \cdot 5\).
Simplify the square of the square root: \(\left(\sqrt{3}\right)^2 = 3\) because squaring a square root cancels out the root.
Calculate the product in the second term: multiply \(4\), \(2\), and \(5\) together to get \(4 \cdot 2 \cdot 5\).
Rewrite the expression with the simplified parts: \(3 - (4 \cdot 2 \cdot 5)\).
Perform the subtraction to write the expression in its simplest standard form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Order of Operations

The order of operations dictates the sequence in which mathematical operations are performed to ensure consistent results. It follows the PEMDAS/BODMAS rules: Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication and Division (left to right), Addition and Subtraction (left to right). Applying this correctly is essential to simplify expressions accurately.
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Square Roots and Exponents

Understanding how to handle square roots and exponents is crucial. The square root of a number is a value that, when squared, gives the original number. Squaring a square root (e.g., (√3)²) simplifies back to the original number (3), which helps in simplifying expressions involving radicals.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Simplifying Algebraic Expressions

Simplifying algebraic expressions involves combining like terms and performing arithmetic operations to write the expression in its simplest form. This includes evaluating products, sums, and differences, and rewriting the result in a standard or canonical form for clarity and further use.
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