Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (7 + 8i)(7 − 8i)
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In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (7 + 8i)(7 − 8i)
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. (1 + i)⁵
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√3² − 4 ⋅ 2 ⋅ 5
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [1/2 (cos π/12 + i sin π/12)]⁶
In Exercises 53–58, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ 5√(−16) + 3√(−81)
In Exercises 53–56, find two different sets of parametric equations for each rectangular equation. y = x² + 4