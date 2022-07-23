In Exercises 45–52, find the quotient z₁/z₂ of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form. In Exercises 49–50, express the argument as an angle between 0° and 360°.
z₁ = cos 80° + i sin 80°
z₂ = cos 200° + i sin 200°
In Exercises 45–52, find the quotient z₁/z₂ of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form. In Exercises 49–50, express the argument as an angle between 0° and 360°.
z₁ = cos 80° + i sin 80°
z₂ = cos 200° + i sin 200°
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
x² = 6y
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 6 − (−5 + 4i) − (−13 − i)
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.
(3√(−5) )( −4√(−12) )
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. 3x + y = 7
In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.
Circle: Center: (3,5); Radius: 6