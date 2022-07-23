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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5
Chapter 5, Problem 5

In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 6 − (−5 + 4i) − (−13 − i)

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1
Identify the expression to simplify: \(6 - (-5 + 4i) - (-13 - i)\).
Apply the distributive property to remove the parentheses by changing the signs inside each parenthesis preceded by a minus: \(6 + 5 - 4i + 13 + i\).
Group the real parts together and the imaginary parts together: \((6 + 5 + 13) + (-4i + i)\).
Add the real parts: \(6 + 5 + 13\), and add the imaginary parts: \(-4i + i\) separately.
Write the final expression in standard form \(a + bi\), where \(a\) is the sum of the real parts and \(b\) is the sum of the imaginary parts.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers and Standard Form

Complex numbers are expressed in the form a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. Writing a complex number in standard form means presenting it clearly as a sum or difference of its real and imaginary components.
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Addition and Subtraction of Complex Numbers

To add or subtract complex numbers, combine their real parts separately and their imaginary parts separately. This process is similar to combining like terms in algebra, ensuring the result remains in standard form.
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Handling Negative Signs and Parentheses

When subtracting complex numbers, carefully distribute the negative sign across all terms inside the parentheses. This step is crucial to avoid sign errors and correctly simplify the expression.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [2(cos 80° + i sin 80°)]³

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation. r = 4 csc θ

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 45–52, find the quotient z₁/z₂ of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form. In Exercises 49–50, express the argument as an angle between 0° and 360°.

z₁ = cos 80° + i sin 80°

z₂ = cos 200° + i sin 200°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. 3x + y = 7

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [1/2 (cos π/12 + i sin π/12)]⁶

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.


Circle: Center: (3,5); Radius: 6

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