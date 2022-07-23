In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [2(cos 80° + i sin 80°)]³
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5.5.45
Chapter 5, Problem 5.5.45
In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.
Circle: Center: (3,5); Radius: 6
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1
Recall the standard parametric equations for a circle with center \((h, k)\) and radius \(r\):
\[ x = h + r \cos(t) \]
\[ y = k + r \sin(t) \]
Identify the center \((h, k)\) and radius \(r\) from the problem: center \((3, 5)\) and radius \(6\).
Substitute these values into the parametric equations to get:
\[ x = 3 + 6 \cos(t) \]
\[ y = 5 + 6 \sin(t) \]
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parametric Equations of a Circle
Parametric equations represent a circle by expressing x and y coordinates as functions of a parameter, usually t. For a circle centered at (h, k) with radius r, the equations are x = h + r cos(t) and y = k + r sin(t), where t varies from 0 to 2π.
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Understanding the Center and Radius
The center (h, k) of a circle determines its position on the coordinate plane, while the radius r defines its size. These values are essential for constructing the parametric equations, as they shift and scale the standard unit circle equations accordingly.
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Parameter Range and Interpretation
The parameter t typically represents an angle in radians and varies from 0 to 2π to trace the entire circle once. Understanding this range helps in visualizing the motion along the circle and ensures the parametric equations cover all points on the circle.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation. r = 4 csc θ
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In Exercises 45–52, find the quotient z₁/z₂ of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form. In Exercises 49–50, express the argument as an angle between 0° and 360°.
z₁ = cos 80° + i sin 80°
z₂ = cos 200° + i sin 200°
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In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
x² = 6y
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In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 6 − (−5 + 4i) − (−13 − i)
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In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. 3x + y = 7
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