In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [2(cos 80° + i sin 80°)]³
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5.2.49
Chapter 5, Problem 5.2.49
In Exercises 45–52, find the quotient z₁/z₂ of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form. In Exercises 49–50, express the argument as an angle between 0° and 360°.
z₁ = cos 80° + i sin 80°
z₂ = cos 200° + i sin 200°
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the complex numbers are given in polar form using Euler's formula: \(z = \cos \theta + i \sin \theta\) corresponds to \(z = r(\cos \theta + i \sin \theta)\) with \(r=1\) here.
Recall the formula for dividing two complex numbers in polar form: if \(z_1 = r_1 (\cos \theta_1 + i \sin \theta_1)\) and \(z_2 = r_2 (\cos \theta_2 + i \sin \theta_2)\), then their quotient is \(\frac{z_1}{z_2} = \frac{r_1}{r_2} \left( \cos(\theta_1 - \theta_2) + i \sin(\theta_1 - \theta_2) \right)\).
Identify the magnitudes and arguments of \(z_1\) and \(z_2\): both have magnitude \(r_1 = r_2 = 1\), and arguments \(\theta_1 = 80^\circ\), \(\theta_2 = 200^\circ\).
Calculate the magnitude of the quotient: \(\frac{r_1}{r_2} = \frac{1}{1} = 1\).
Calculate the argument of the quotient: \(\theta = \theta_1 - \theta_2 = 80^\circ - 200^\circ = -120^\circ\). Since the problem asks for an angle between \(0^\circ\) and \(360^\circ\), add \(360^\circ\) to get \(240^\circ\). Thus, the quotient in polar form is \(1 \left( \cos 240^\circ + i \sin 240^\circ \right)\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Complex Numbers in Polar Form
Complex numbers can be represented in polar form as r(cos θ + i sin θ), where r is the magnitude and θ is the argument (angle). This form simplifies multiplication and division by working directly with magnitudes and angles instead of real and imaginary parts.
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Division of Complex Numbers in Polar Form
To divide two complex numbers in polar form, divide their magnitudes and subtract the arguments: (r₁∠θ₁) / (r₂∠θ₂) = (r₁/r₂) ∠ (θ₁ - θ₂). This method avoids complicated algebraic manipulation and yields the quotient in polar form.
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Argument of a Complex Number and Angle Normalization
The argument of a complex number is the angle it makes with the positive real axis. When expressing the argument, it is often normalized to lie within 0° to 360° by adding or subtracting full rotations (360°) to ensure a positive angle measurement.
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Dividing Complex Numbers
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