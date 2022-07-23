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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5.3.58
Chapter 5, Problem 5.3.58

In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.


x² = 6y

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the relationships between rectangular coordinates (x, y) and polar coordinates (r, \(\theta\)): \(x = r \cos{\theta}\) \(y = r \sin{\theta}\)
Substitute \(x = r \cos{\theta}\) and \(y = r \sin{\theta}\) into the given equation \(x^2 = 6y\) to rewrite it in terms of \(r\) and \(\theta\): \((r \cos{\theta})^2 = 6 (r \sin{\theta})\)
Simplify the equation: \(r^2 \cos^2{\theta} = 6r \sin{\theta}\)
Since \(r\) appears on both sides, and \(r = 0\) is a trivial solution, divide both sides by \(r\) (assuming \(r \neq 0\)) to isolate \(r\): \(r \cos^2{\theta} = 6 \sin{\theta}\)
Finally, solve for \(r\) to express it explicitly in terms of \(\theta\): \(r = \frac{6 \sin{\theta}}{\cos^2{\theta}}\)

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rectangular and Polar Coordinate Systems

Rectangular coordinates (x, y) represent points on a plane using horizontal and vertical distances, while polar coordinates (r, θ) represent points by their distance from the origin and the angle from the positive x-axis. Understanding how these systems relate is essential for converting equations between them.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Conversion Formulas Between Rectangular and Polar Coordinates

The key formulas for conversion are x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ. These allow substitution of rectangular variables with polar expressions, enabling the transformation of equations from rectangular to polar form.
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Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular

Expressing r in Terms of θ

After substituting x and y with r cos θ and r sin θ, the goal is to manipulate the equation algebraically to isolate r as a function of θ. This often involves factoring and simplifying to achieve a clear polar equation.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [2(cos 80° + i sin 80°)]³

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 45–52, find the quotient z₁/z₂ of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form. In Exercises 49–50, express the argument as an angle between 0° and 360°.

z₁ = cos 80° + i sin 80°

z₂ = cos 200° + i sin 200°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.

√(−8) (√(−3) − √5 )

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.

(3√(−5) )( −4√(−12) )

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 65–68, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex square roots of 9(cos 30° + i sin 30°)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.


Circle: Center: (3,5); Radius: 6

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