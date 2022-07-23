In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [2(cos 80° + i sin 80°)]³
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
x² = 6y
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Rectangular and Polar Coordinate Systems
Conversion Formulas Between Rectangular and Polar Coordinates
Expressing r in Terms of θ
In Exercises 45–52, find the quotient z₁/z₂ of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form. In Exercises 49–50, express the argument as an angle between 0° and 360°.
z₁ = cos 80° + i sin 80°
z₂ = cos 200° + i sin 200°
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.
√(−8) (√(−3) − √5 )
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.
(3√(−5) )( −4√(−12) )
In Exercises 65–68, find all the complex roots. Write roots in polar form with θ in degrees. The complex square roots of 9(cos 30° + i sin 30°)
In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.
Circle: Center: (3,5); Radius: 6