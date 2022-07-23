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Chapter 5, Problem 5.2.57

In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [1/2 (cos π/12 + i sin π/12)]⁶

Verified step by step guidance 1 Recall DeMoivre's Theorem, which states that for a complex number in polar form \(r(\cos \theta + i \sin \theta)\), its \(n\)th power is given by \(r^n (\cos(n\theta) + i \sin(n\theta))\). Identify the given complex number's modulus and argument: here, \(r = \frac{1}{2}\) and \(\theta = \frac{\pi}{12}\). View full solution Apply DeMoivre's Theorem to raise the complex number to the 6th power: compute \(r^6 = \left(\frac{1}{2}\right)^6\) and multiply the angle by 6 to get \(6 \times \frac{\pi}{12} = \frac{6\pi}{12} = \frac{\pi}{2}\). Write the result in polar form: \(\left(\frac{1}{2}\right)^6 \left( \cos \frac{\pi}{2} + i \sin \frac{\pi}{2} \right)\). Convert the polar form back to rectangular form by evaluating \(\cos \frac{\pi}{2}\) and \(\sin \frac{\pi}{2}\), then multiply by \(\left(\frac{1}{2}\right)^6\) to get the final rectangular form.

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