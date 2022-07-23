In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation. r = 4 csc θ
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5
Chapter 5, Problem 5
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (7 + 8i)(7 − 8i)
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Recognize that the expression \((7 + 8i)(7 - 8i)\) is a product of two complex conjugates. The product of conjugates follows the formula \((a + bi)(a - bi) = a^2 + b^2\).
Identify the real part \(a = 7\) and the imaginary coefficient \(b = 8\) from the given expression.
Apply the formula by squaring the real part and the imaginary coefficient: calculate \(7^2\) and \(8^2\).
Add the squares together to get the result in the form \(a^2 + b^2\), which will be a real number since the imaginary parts cancel out.
Write the final answer in standard form \(x + yi\), where \(y = 0\) because the product of conjugates is always a real number.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Complex Numbers and Standard Form
Complex numbers are expressed in the form a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. The standard form refers to writing the result explicitly as a sum of a real number and an imaginary number. Understanding this form is essential for interpreting and simplifying complex number operations.
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Multiplication of Complex Conjugates
Multiplying a complex number by its conjugate (changing the sign of the imaginary part) results in a real number. This product equals the sum of the squares of the real and imaginary parts, i.e., (a + bi)(a - bi) = a² + b². This property simplifies calculations and eliminates imaginary components.
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Use of the Imaginary Unit i
The imaginary unit i is defined by i² = -1. When multiplying complex numbers, powers of i must be simplified using this definition. Recognizing and applying i² = -1 allows conversion of imaginary terms into real numbers, facilitating the simplification of expressions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation. r = 8
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In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. (1 + i)⁵
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In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form.
√3² − 4 ⋅ 2 ⋅ 5
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In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [1/2 (cos π/12 + i sin π/12)]⁶
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 53–58, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ 5√(−16) + 3√(−81)
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