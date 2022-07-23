Not the one you use?

Chapter 5, Problem 5.3.65

In Exercises 59–74, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use a rectangular coordinate system to graph the rectangular equation. r = 4 csc θ

Verified step by step guidance 1 Recall the relationship between polar and rectangular coordinates: \(x = r \cos \theta\) and \(y = r \sin \theta\). Also, \(r = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2}\). Given the polar equation \(r = 4 \csc \theta\), rewrite \(\csc \theta\) in terms of sine: \(\csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta}\), so the equation becomes \(r = \frac{4}{\sin \theta}\). View full solution Multiply both sides of the equation by \(\sin \theta\) to get \(r \sin \theta = 4\). Substitute \(r \sin \theta\) with \(y\) (from the coordinate relationships), resulting in the rectangular equation \(y = 4\). Interpret the rectangular equation \(y = 4\) as a horizontal line crossing the y-axis at 4, which can be graphed on the rectangular coordinate system.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

Video duration: 1m 1m Play a video:

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 More options