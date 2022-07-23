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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5.5.61
Chapter 5, Problem 5.5.61

In Exercises 59–62, sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Then use interval notation to give each relation's domain and range. x = t² + t + 1, y = 2t

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Identify the parametric equations given: \(x = t^{2} + t + 1\) and \(y = 2t\). These describe the coordinates \((x, y)\) in terms of the parameter \(t\).
To sketch the curve, first consider the domain of \(t\). Since \(t\) is a real number parameter, its domain is \((-\infty, \infty)\).
Express \(t\) in terms of \(y\) from the second equation: \(y = 2t \implies t = \frac{y}{2}\). This substitution will help us find the relation between \(x\) and \(y\).
Substitute \(t = \frac{y}{2}\) into the equation for \(x\): \(x = \left(\frac{y}{2}\right)^{2} + \frac{y}{2} + 1 = \frac{y^{2}}{4} + \frac{y}{2} + 1\). This gives the Cartesian form of the curve.
Analyze the domain and range of \(x\) and \(y\): since \(t\) ranges over all real numbers, \(y = 2t\) also ranges over \((-\infty, \infty)\). For \(x\), because it is a quadratic expression in \(t\), determine its minimum value by completing the square or using vertex formula to find the range of \(x\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations

Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, often denoted as t. Instead of y as a function of x, both x and y depend on t, allowing the representation of more complex curves and motions.
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Domain and Range in Parametric Form

The domain refers to all possible values of the parameter t for which the parametric equations are defined. The range consists of all possible output values of x and y generated by those t values. Interval notation is used to express these sets clearly.
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Sketching Parametric Curves

To sketch a parametric curve, calculate points by substituting values of t into the equations, then plot the corresponding (x, y) points. Understanding how x and y change with t helps visualize the shape and direction of the curve.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. (x − 2)² + y² = 4

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–63, test for symmetry with respect to

a. the polar axis.

b. the line θ = π/2.

c. the pole.

r = 5 + 3 cos θ

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Textbook Question

Evaluate x²+19 / 2−x for x = 3i.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 4 + 2 cos t, y = 3 + 5 sin t; t = π/2

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. θ = 3π/4

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [√3 (cos (5π/18) + i sin (5π/18))]⁶

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