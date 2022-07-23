In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. (x − 2)² + y² = 4
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5
Chapter 5, Problem 5
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 4 + 2 cos t, y = 3 + 5 sin t; t = π/2
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1
Identify the given parametric equations: \(x = 4 + 2 \cos t\) and \(y = 3 + 5 \sin t\).
Substitute the given parameter value \(t = \frac{\pi}{2}\) into the expression for \(x\): calculate \(x = 4 + 2 \cos \left( \frac{\pi}{2} \right)\).
Substitute the same parameter value \(t = \frac{\pi}{2}\) into the expression for \(y\): calculate \(y = 3 + 5 \sin \left( \frac{\pi}{2} \right)\).
Evaluate the trigonometric functions \(\cos \left( \frac{\pi}{2} \right)\) and \(\sin \left( \frac{\pi}{2} \right)\) using known unit circle values.
Combine the results from the previous steps to find the coordinates \((x, y)\) of the point on the curve corresponding to \(t = \frac{\pi}{2}\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parametric Equations
Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, often denoted as t. Instead of y as a function of x, both x and y depend on t, allowing the description of more complex curves like circles or ellipses.
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Evaluating Trigonometric Functions at Specific Angles
To find coordinates for a given parameter t, you substitute t into the trigonometric functions (cos t and sin t). Knowing exact values of sine and cosine at common angles like π/2 is essential for accurate calculation of points on the curve.
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Coordinate Calculation from Parametric Form
Once the parameter value is substituted, calculate x and y by performing arithmetic operations on the trigonometric results. This yields the precise point (x, y) on the plane curve corresponding to the given t.
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