In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. (x − 2)² + y² = 4
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [√3 (cos (5π/18) + i sin (5π/18))]⁶
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Key Concepts
DeMoivre's Theorem
Polar and Rectangular Forms of Complex Numbers
Trigonometric Identities and Angle Multiplication
In Exercises 61–63, test for symmetry with respect to
a. the polar axis.
b. the line θ = π/2.
c. the pole.
r = 5 + 3 cos θ
In Exercises 59–62, sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Then use interval notation to give each relation's domain and range. x = t² + t + 1, y = 2t
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 4 + 2 cos t, y = 3 + 5 sin t; t = π/2
In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. θ = 3π/4
In Exercises 64–70, graph each polar equation. Be sure to test for symmetry. r = 2 + 2 sin θ