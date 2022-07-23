Recall the tests for symmetry in polar coordinates: - Symmetry about the polar axis (the horizontal axis) means that if \( (r, \theta) \) is on the graph, then \( (r, -\theta) \) is also on the graph. - Symmetry about the line \( \theta = \frac{\pi}{2} \) means that if \( (r, \theta) \) is on the graph, then \( (r, \pi - \theta) \) is also on the graph. - Symmetry about the pole (origin) means that if \( (r, \theta) \) is on the graph, then \( (-r, \theta) \) or equivalently \( (r, \theta + \pi) \) is also on the graph.