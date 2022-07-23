In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.
( −6 − √(−12)) / 48
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.
( −6 − √(−12)) / 48
Evaluate x²+19 / 2−x for x = 3i.
In Exercises 59–62, sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Then use interval notation to give each relation's domain and range. x = t² + t + 1, y = 2t
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 4 + 2 cos t, y = 3 + 5 sin t; t = π/2
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [√3 (cos (5π/18) + i sin (5π/18))]⁶
In Exercises 1–10, plot each complex number and find its absolute value. z = 3 + 2i