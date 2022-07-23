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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5.3.55
Chapter 5, Problem 5.3.55

In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. (x − 2)² + y² = 4

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1
Recall the relationships between rectangular coordinates \((x, y)\) and polar coordinates \((r, \theta)\): \(x = r \cos{\theta}\) and \(y = r \sin{\theta}\).
Substitute \(x = r \cos{\theta}\) and \(y = r \sin{\theta}\) into the given equation \((x - 2)^2 + y^2 = 4\) to rewrite it in terms of \(r\) and \(\theta\).
Expand the expression: \((r \cos{\theta} - 2)^2 + (r \sin{\theta})^2 = 4\).
Simplify the equation by expanding the square and combining like terms: \((r^2 \cos^2{\theta} - 4r \cos{\theta} + 4) + r^2 \sin^2{\theta} = 4\).
Use the Pythagorean identity \(\cos^2{\theta} + \sin^2{\theta} = 1\) to combine \(r^2 \cos^2{\theta} + r^2 \sin^2{\theta}\) into \(r^2\), then isolate \(r\) to express it in terms of \(\theta\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rectangular and Polar Coordinate Systems

Rectangular coordinates (x, y) represent points on a plane using horizontal and vertical distances, while polar coordinates (r, θ) represent points by their distance from the origin and the angle from the positive x-axis. Understanding how to switch between these systems is essential for converting equations.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Conversion Formulas Between Coordinates

The key formulas for conversion are x = r cos(θ) and y = r sin(θ). These allow substitution of rectangular variables with polar expressions, enabling the transformation of equations from rectangular to polar form.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Manipulating Equations to Express r in Terms of θ

After substituting x and y with their polar equivalents, algebraic manipulation is required to isolate r as a function of θ. This often involves expanding, simplifying, and using trigonometric identities to achieve the desired polar form.
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Convert Equations from Polar to Rectangular
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