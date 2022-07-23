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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5.RE.55
Chapter 5, Problem 5.RE.55

In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. θ = 3π/4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the relationship between polar and rectangular coordinates: \(x = r \cos{\theta}\) and \(y = r \sin{\theta}\).
Given the polar equation \(\theta = \frac{3\pi}{4}\), recognize that this represents all points where the angle from the positive x-axis is \(\frac{3\pi}{4}\) radians.
Express \(\tan{\theta}\) in terms of \(x\) and \(y\) using the identity \(\tan{\theta} = \frac{y}{x}\).
Substitute \(\theta = \frac{3\pi}{4}\) into the tangent expression to get \(\tan{\frac{3\pi}{4}} = \frac{y}{x}\).
Use the known value of \(\tan{\frac{3\pi}{4}}\) to write the rectangular equation relating \(x\) and \(y\), which can then be used to graph the line in the rectangular coordinate system and interpret it in the polar coordinate system.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar and Rectangular Coordinate Systems

Polar coordinates represent points using a radius and an angle (r, θ), while rectangular coordinates use (x, y) positions on a plane. Understanding how these systems relate is essential for converting equations and interpreting graphs in both formats.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Conversion Formulas Between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates

The key formulas for conversion are x = r cos θ and y = r sin θ, which translate polar coordinates into rectangular form. Additionally, r = √(x² + y²) and θ = arctan(y/x) convert rectangular coordinates back to polar.
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Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular

Graphing Lines in Polar Coordinates

A polar equation like θ = constant represents a line through the origin at a fixed angle. Converting this to rectangular form helps visualize the line as y = mx, where m = tan(θ), facilitating graphing in both coordinate systems.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–63, test for symmetry with respect to

a. the polar axis.

b. the line θ = π/2.

c. the pole.

r = 5 + 3 cos θ

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–62, sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Then use interval notation to give each relation's domain and range. x = t² + t + 1, y = 2t

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 4 + 2 cos t, y = 3 + 5 sin t; t = π/2

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [√3 (cos (5π/18) + i sin (5π/18))]⁶

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 64–70, graph each polar equation. Be sure to test for symmetry. r = 2 + 2 sin θ

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. r = 5 csc θ

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