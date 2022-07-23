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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 43
Chapter 2, Problem 43

Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.

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Identify the measures of the angles in the triangle. If the problem provides side lengths, use the Law of Cosines to find the angles. The Law of Cosines formula is: \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2 - 2ab \cos(C)\), where \(C\) is the angle opposite side \(c\).
Classify the triangle by its angles: if all angles are less than 90°, it is an acute triangle; if one angle is exactly 90°, it is a right triangle; if one angle is greater than 90°, it is an obtuse triangle.
Classify the triangle by its sides: if all three sides are equal, it is equilateral; if exactly two sides are equal, it is isosceles; if all sides are different lengths, it is scalene.
To verify side equality, compare the given side lengths directly. If only angles are given, use the Law of Sines or Law of Cosines to find side lengths if needed.
Summarize your classification by combining the angle-based and side-based types, for example, 'acute isosceles' or 'right scalene'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Classification of Triangles by Angles

Triangles are classified based on their angles as acute (all angles less than 90°), right (one angle exactly 90°), or obtuse (one angle greater than 90°). Understanding these categories helps determine the triangle's shape and properties.
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Classification of Triangles by Sides

Triangles are also classified by side lengths: equilateral (all sides equal), isosceles (two sides equal), or scalene (all sides different). This classification aids in identifying symmetry and congruence within the triangle.
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Relationship Between Triangle Angles and Sides

The type of angles in a triangle influences the relative lengths of its sides, and vice versa. For example, an equilateral triangle is always acute, while an obtuse triangle cannot be equilateral. Recognizing these relationships is key to accurate classification.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.

sec θ = 5/4 , and θ is in quadrant IV

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Textbook Question

Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 90° ― 51° 28'

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Textbook Question

Perform each calculation.

110° 25' + 32° 55'

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Textbook Question

Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 47° 29' ― 71° 18'

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Textbook Question

Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3.

tan θ < 0 , cos θ < 0

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Textbook Question

Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) III , r/y

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