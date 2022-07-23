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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 11
Chapter 5, Problem 11

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 3 cos (x + π/2)

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1
Identify the general form of the cosine function: \(y = A \cos(B(x - C)) + D\), where \(A\) is the amplitude, \(\frac{2\pi}{B}\) is the period, \(C\) is the phase shift, and \(D\) is the vertical translation.
Compare the given function \(y = 3 \cos(x + \frac{\pi}{2})\) to the general form. Notice that \(A = 3\), \(B = 1\), and the inside of the cosine is \(x + \frac{\pi}{2}\), which can be rewritten as \(x - (-\frac{\pi}{2})\).
Determine the amplitude, which is the absolute value of \(A\). So, amplitude = \(|3|\).
Calculate the period using the formula \(\text{Period} = \frac{2\pi}{B}\). Since \(B = 1\), the period is \(2\pi\).
Find the phase shift by identifying \(C\) in the expression \(x - C\). Here, \(C = -\frac{\pi}{2}\), so the phase shift is \(-\frac{\pi}{2}\) (which means a shift to the left by \(\frac{\pi}{2}\)). The vertical translation \(D\) is \(0\) since there is no added constant outside the cosine.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude of a Trigonometric Function

Amplitude is the maximum absolute value of a trigonometric function, representing the height from the midline to the peak. For functions like y = a cos(x), the amplitude is |a|. In the given function y = 3 cos(x + π/2), the amplitude is 3, indicating the wave oscillates 3 units above and below its midline.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Period of a Trigonometric Function

The period is the length of one complete cycle of the function along the x-axis. For y = cos(bx), the period is calculated as 2π/|b|. Since the given function is y = 3 cos(x + π/2), where b = 1, the period remains 2π, meaning the function repeats every 2π units.
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Phase Shift and Vertical Translation

Phase shift refers to the horizontal shift of the graph, determined by the inside addition or subtraction in the function's argument. For y = cos(x + π/2), the phase shift is -π/2 (shift left). Vertical translation moves the graph up or down, indicated by added constants outside the function; here, there is none, so vertical translation is zero.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match each function with its graph in choices A–I. (One choice will not be used.)

y = cos (x - π/4)


A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>


D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>


G. <IMAGE> H. <IMAGE> I. <IMAGE>

795
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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = 1 + 2 sin ¼ x

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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = (1/2)csc (2x - π/4)

724
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Textbook Question

Match each function with its graph in choices A–F.


y = tan (x - π )


A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>


D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>

691
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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = 3 - ¼ cos ⅔ x

618
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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = -sin (x - 3π/4)

656
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