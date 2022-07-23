Textbook Question
Factor each trigonometric expression.
cot⁴ x + 3 cot² x + 2
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Factor each trigonometric expression.
cot⁴ x + 3 cot² x + 2
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
cot t tan t
Factor each trigonometric expression.
sec² θ - 1
Factor each trigonometric expression.
sin³ α + cos³ α
Verify that each equation is an identity.
tan² α sin² α = tan² α + cos² α - 1
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
-sec² (-θ) + sin² (-θ) + cos² (-θ)