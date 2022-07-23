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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.32
Chapter 6, Problem 5.32

Factor each trigonometric expression.
sin³ α + cos³ α

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1
Recognize that the expression \( \sin^3 \alpha + \cos^3 \alpha \) is a sum of cubes.
Recall the sum of cubes formula: \( a^3 + b^3 = (a + b)(a^2 - ab + b^2) \).
Identify \( a = \sin \alpha \) and \( b = \cos \alpha \) in the expression.
Apply the sum of cubes formula: \( \sin^3 \alpha + \cos^3 \alpha = (\sin \alpha + \cos \alpha)(\sin^2 \alpha - \sin \alpha \cos \alpha + \cos^2 \alpha) \).
Simplify the second factor using the Pythagorean identity \( \sin^2 \alpha + \cos^2 \alpha = 1 \), resulting in \( 1 - \sin \alpha \cos \alpha \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sum of Cubes Formula

The sum of cubes formula states that a³ + b³ can be factored as (a + b)(a² - ab + b²). This formula is essential for factoring expressions like sin³ α + cos³ α, where a = sin α and b = cos α. Understanding this formula allows us to break down complex trigonometric expressions into simpler components.
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Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that are true for all values of the variable. Key identities, such as sin² α + cos² α = 1, can be useful when simplifying or manipulating trigonometric expressions. Recognizing these identities helps in transforming and factoring expressions effectively.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Factoring Techniques

Factoring techniques involve rewriting an expression as a product of its factors. This includes recognizing patterns, such as the sum of cubes, and applying algebraic methods to simplify expressions. Mastery of these techniques is crucial for solving trigonometric problems and simplifying complex expressions.
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Factoring
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.

1/ tan² α + cot α tan α

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Textbook Question

Factor each trigonometric expression.

cot⁴ x + 3 cot² x + 2

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression.

±√[(1 - cos 8θ)/(1 + cos 8θ)]

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Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

sin θ sec θ

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Textbook Question

Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.

(1 + tan θ)² - 2 tan θ

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

tan² α sin² α = tan² α + cos² α - 1

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