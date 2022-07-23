Textbook Question
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
1/ tan² α + cot α tan α
694
views
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
1/ tan² α + cot α tan α
Factor each trigonometric expression.
cot⁴ x + 3 cot² x + 2
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 - cos 8θ)/(1 + cos 8θ)]
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
sin θ sec θ
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
(1 + tan θ)² - 2 tan θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
tan² α sin² α = tan² α + cos² α - 1