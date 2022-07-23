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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.1.66
Chapter 6, Problem 5.1.66

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
[1 - sin²(-θ)]/[1 + cot²(-θ)]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the Pythagorean identity: \(\sin^2(\theta) + \cos^2(\theta) = 1\). This will help simplify expressions involving \(1 - \sin^2(\theta)\).
Rewrite the numerator \(1 - \sin^2(-\theta)\) using the identity. Since \(\sin(-\theta) = -\sin(\theta)\), we have \(\sin^2(-\theta) = \sin^2(\theta)\), so the numerator becomes \(1 - \sin^2(\theta)\).
Rewrite the denominator \(1 + \cot^2(-\theta)\). Recall that \(\cot(\theta) = \frac{\cos(\theta)}{\sin(\theta)}\) and \(\cot(-\theta) = -\cot(\theta)\), so \(\cot^2(-\theta) = \cot^2(\theta)\). Use the Pythagorean identity \(1 + \cot^2(\theta) = \csc^2(\theta)\) to rewrite the denominator.
Express \(\csc(\theta)\) in terms of sine: \(\csc(\theta) = \frac{1}{\sin(\theta)}\), so \(\csc^2(\theta) = \frac{1}{\sin^2(\theta)}\). Substitute this into the denominator.
Combine the simplified numerator and denominator: \(\frac{1 - \sin^2(\theta)}{\frac{1}{\sin^2(\theta)}}\). Then rewrite \(1 - \sin^2(\theta)\) as \(\cos^2(\theta)\) and multiply by the reciprocal of the denominator to eliminate the fraction, resulting in an expression involving only sine and cosine with no quotients.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pythagorean Identities

Pythagorean identities relate sine and cosine functions, such as sin²θ + cos²θ = 1. These identities allow rewriting expressions involving squares of sine or cosine in simpler forms, which is essential for simplifying trigonometric expressions without quotients.
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Pythagorean Identities

Even-Odd Properties of Trigonometric Functions

Even-odd properties describe how trig functions behave under negation of the angle: sine and cotangent are odd functions (f(-θ) = -f(θ)), while cosine is even (f(-θ) = f(θ)). Recognizing these helps simplify expressions involving negative angles by rewriting them in terms of positive angles.
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Even and Odd Identities

Definition and Conversion of Cotangent

Cotangent is defined as cot θ = cos θ / sin θ. To eliminate quotients, cotangent expressions can be rewritten using sine and cosine, enabling simplification into forms involving only sine and cosine without fractions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

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Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

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