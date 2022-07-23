Trigonometric Functions and Their Definitions

Trigonometric functions like sine, cosine, and secant relate angles to ratios of sides in a right triangle or points on the unit circle. Sine (sin θ) is the ratio of the opposite side to the hypotenuse, cosine (cos θ) is adjacent over hypotenuse, and secant (sec θ) is the reciprocal of cosine, i.e., 1/cos θ.