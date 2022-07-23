Factor each trigonometric expression.
sin³ α + cos³ α
Factor each trigonometric expression.
sin³ α + cos³ α
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
sin θ sec θ
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
(sec²θ - 1)/(csc²θ - 1)
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
[1 - sin²(-θ)]/[1 + cot²(-θ)]
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
(1 + tan θ)² - 2 tan θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
tan² α sin² α = tan² α + cos² α - 1